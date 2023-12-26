Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 1,468 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

