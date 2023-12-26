Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 3,199 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.