Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 801 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 992,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,246. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

