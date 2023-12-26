Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,011 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 621,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,580,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 150,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

CLF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

