Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises about 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

