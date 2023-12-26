Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,099. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.