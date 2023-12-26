Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,492 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

