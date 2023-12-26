Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 185.4% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. 219,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

