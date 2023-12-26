Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up approximately 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. 438,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,702. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

