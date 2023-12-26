Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 96,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

