Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.