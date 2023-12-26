Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Timken by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 490.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 0.6 %

Timken stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.41. 29,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.