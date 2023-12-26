Kessler Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

