KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

