KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

UNOV opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

