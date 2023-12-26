KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $2,971,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:UDEC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.