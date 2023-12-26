KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December comprises about 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 405,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 347,547 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $2,971,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %
BATS:UDEC opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
