KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

