KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.76% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APRJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,078,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 60.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $1,471,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

APRJ opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.