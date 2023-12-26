KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NVO stock opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

