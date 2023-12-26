KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $671.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $594.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.81.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

