KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $469.13 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.06 and a 200 day moving average of $433.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

