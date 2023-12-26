KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,809 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June makes up about 1.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 2.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS UJUN opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.