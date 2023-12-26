KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,147 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

