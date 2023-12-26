KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,262 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,262 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 3.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

