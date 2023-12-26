KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS UMAR opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

