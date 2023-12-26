KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.18% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of HYGH opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

