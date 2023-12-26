KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

