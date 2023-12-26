KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BDEC stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.