Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Acquires $168,260.13 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 222,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 161.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

