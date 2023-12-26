Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.22. 306,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,279. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.