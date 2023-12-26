Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Insider Christian G. O’neil Sells 6,861 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirby Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,680. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.