KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 12th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.7%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
