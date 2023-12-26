KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on January 12th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.7%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.