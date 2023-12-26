KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $593.91

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $593.91 and last traded at $591.37, with a volume of 650590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $582.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

