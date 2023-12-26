Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Knife River traded as high as $66.63 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 77514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth $419,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth $297,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Knife River

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

