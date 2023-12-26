Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.22

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 45785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.