Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) PT Raised to $68.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

NYSE KTB opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

