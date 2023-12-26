Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.68

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 6284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Koppers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 301.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Stories

