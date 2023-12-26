Kory James Wentworth Sells 10,206 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $160,132.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Kory James Wentworth sold 94 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,566.98.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRDA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,291. The firm has a market cap of $556.95 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

