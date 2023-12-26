Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 95,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 1,427,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,756. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

