Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 92,988 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 862.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $29,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
