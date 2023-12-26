Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market cap of $672.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.