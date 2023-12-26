Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

BNDX stock remained flat at $49.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,244,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

