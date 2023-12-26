Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 266,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,543. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.55.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

