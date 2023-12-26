Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $73.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,385. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

