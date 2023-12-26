Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,485 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 306,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 217.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 79,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.80. 7,607,188 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.