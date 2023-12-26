Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,619 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,283,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 33,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,640. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $57.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

