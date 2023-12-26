Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. 73,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,772. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

