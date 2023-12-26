Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.94

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 10072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

