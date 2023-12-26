K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Trading 2.1% Higher

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

