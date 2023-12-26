Kureha Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KURCF)

Shares of Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.
Kureha Stock Performance
Shares of Kureha stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Kureha has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $62.93.
About Kureha
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kureha
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.