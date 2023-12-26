Kureha Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:KURCF)

Shares of Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

Kureha Stock Performance

Shares of Kureha stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Kureha has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $62.93.

Get Kureha alerts:

About Kureha

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.